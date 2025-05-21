Russian Yug Group unleashes night Grad rocket strikes on enemy positions — wiping out manpower and equipment in DPR.

🚨 KREMLIN UPDATE: Ceasefire terms, prisoner swaps & behind-the-scenes moves

🔸 Ceasefire conditions coming – each side will draft its own terms. No delays—work on the Russia-Ukraine memo is moving fast and quiet.

🔸 "We welcome help, but no leaks" – Russia appreciates third-party mediation but insists: real diplomacy happens behind closed doors.

🔸 "9 for 9" prisoner exchange talks ongoing – Contacts with the US are progressing, but timing remains unclear.

🔸 Strategic stability in shambles – Kremlin urges rebuilding the shattered legal framework between Russia and the US.

🔸 No Vatican deal yet – Moscow hasn’t received concrete proposals on Ukraine talks, and no location set for negotiations.

🔸 Russia, Ukraine negotiating massive "1,000 for 1,000" prisoner swap.