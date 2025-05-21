© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russian Yug Group unleashes night Grad rocket strikes on enemy positions — wiping out manpower and equipment in DPR.
Adding:
🚨 KREMLIN UPDATE: Ceasefire terms, prisoner swaps & behind-the-scenes moves
🔸 Ceasefire conditions coming – each side will draft its own terms. No delays—work on the Russia-Ukraine memo is moving fast and quiet.
🔸 "We welcome help, but no leaks" – Russia appreciates third-party mediation but insists: real diplomacy happens behind closed doors.
🔸 "9 for 9" prisoner exchange talks ongoing – Contacts with the US are progressing, but timing remains unclear.
🔸 Strategic stability in shambles – Kremlin urges rebuilding the shattered legal framework between Russia and the US.
🔸 No Vatican deal yet – Moscow hasn’t received concrete proposals on Ukraine talks, and no location set for negotiations.
🔸 Russia, Ukraine negotiating massive "1,000 for 1,000" prisoner swap.