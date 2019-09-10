How To Whiten Your Nails Naturally l Get Rid Of Yellow Nail, Fungus Nail Or Toenail Fungus. How to whiten stained nails.



How To Whiten Your Nails Naturally.

Many men and women suffer from the problem of yellow nails that can be a source of embarrassment.

In today's video we will discuss about how to whiten stained nails naturally.



1. Lemon Juice and Baking Soda.

Lemon juice is an effective ingredient that work wonders on yellow nails. It is very effective for whitening nails.

On the other hand of baking soda has bleaching and exfoliating properties, Which can help remove stains from yellow nails.

So combining these two ingredients can be a more powerful cleansing solution for your nails.



You will need,

Lemon Juice, 2 Tablespoon.

Baking Soda, 1 Tablespoon.

A Small bowl.



- Mix the lemon juice and baking soda in a small bowl and make a paste.

- Rub the paste on your stained nails using a soft toothbrush.

- Let it sit on your nails for 10 to 15 minutes, Then rinse with lukewarm water.



2. Whitening Toothpaste.

Another effective ingredient for yellow nails is whitening toothpaste. It works as a nice nail whitener.



Apply a little toothpaste on your nails.

Rub the toothpaste into your nails using an old toothbrush.

Leave the it for 5 minutes, then rinse with lukewarm water.



3. Hydrogen Peroxide.

Hydrogen peroxide is a powerful home cleaning agent that can whiten your yellow nails or yellow toenails.

- Pour three tablespoons of hydrogen peroxide into one cup of water.

- Mix the ingredients properly, Soak your stained nails in this mixture for three minutes.

- Rub it with a brush

- Rinse them with water.



4. Tea Tree Oil.

Another nail whitener ingredient is tea tree oil.

Plus, The anti fungal properties of tea tree oil is very effective to fight nail fungus.

So if you have nail fungus or toenail fungus, try tea oil for nail fungus treatment.

- Apply pure tea tree oil to your fungal nail.

- Leave it for a 8 to 10 minutes, Rinse it off with lukewarm water.