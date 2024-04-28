'Greed', 1924 American Silent Psychological Drama Film

Starring, Gibson Gowland, ZaSu Pitts and Jean Hersholt.



Directed by, Erich von Stroheim, one of the greatest films of all time. The uncut version (nine hours long) has been called the "holy grail" for film archivists, amid repeated false claims of the discovery of the missing footage. This is the four-hour version that used existing stills of cut scenes to reconstruct the film.

