DJ Dan Bongino Regretted Getting the Jab

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03/02/2022 DJ Dan Bongino: I have this thing in me. I want to know what it’s doing. Is this thing pumping out spike proteins when it’s not supposed to? I want to know anyone who has a professional opinion based on facts who can help me here please help me.