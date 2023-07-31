Bishop Leon Benjamin | Establishing The Government of God - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Bishop Leon Benjamin at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.





Bishop Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA and The Real Remnant Church in Tulsa, Ok. He is also the founder of the Coalition of Leaders United (CLU), dedicated to advancing conservative values and restoring moral clarity in America. In this interview, Bishop Leon Benjamin states that we need more than a revival and that it is time for a reformation. He believes this coming reformation will transform every facet of America back to a God fearing and serving nation. He sees the vision for the 5-fold ministry being re-established in the church to bring order into the government of the earth. Join Bishop Benjamin through The Dream Movement to network with fellow believers around the world seeking repentance and unity desiring to fulfill God’s plan on the earth!





Connect with Bishop Leon Benjamin:

www.Benjamin4congress.com

www.coalitionofleadersunited.org

www.therealremnantchurch.com

www.newlifeharvestchurch.org





► Connect with #VOHRadio:

https://instagram.com/vohradio

https://twitter.com/_vohradio

https://gab.com/vohradio





► Connect with #MichaelPetro:

https://instagram.com/michaeljopetro

https://michaelpetro.com





► Business or Media Inquiries - Email us at: [email protected]





► Connect with #VOHRadio: https://sociatap.com/TheVoiceofHealingRadio





VOH Radio Sponsors:

► My Pillow

www.mypillow.com/vohradio

Up To 66% off - Use Promo Code: VOHRadio

► Buy Gold - Beverly Hills Precious Metals Exchange | General Flynn’s Gold Buyer of Choice.

Visit: https://bh-pm.com

Click First-Time Customers Sign Up Form.

Insert #VOHRadio - How Did You Hear About Us?

► Dr. Zelenko’s Protocol Z-Stack

https://zstacklife.com/VOHRADIO

Use this link to get 10% off all your purchases.

Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!

► Dr. Mark Sherwood Courses and Supplements

9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)

https://sherwood.tv

Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for savings on supplements and courses!

► Dr. Stella, MD - Covid Prevention Treatments and Telehealth Services:

https://marketplace.drstellamd.com

Use ‘VOHRadio’ Coupon Code for 5% off every purchase!

► The Epoch Times - Digital Subscription Savings:

$1 for 1 month trial, then $77/year - Original Promotion: $99/year

Subscribe Link: IReadEpoch.com

Use Promo Code: VOH

► ReAwaken America Discounted Tickets:

Text (918)-851-0102 or Visit www.timetofreeamerica.com

Use Promo Code “VOH Radio” for a 10% discount!





► All Sponsors Click Here: https://vohradio.com/partners





► Support and Partner: https://vohradio.com





► Merch, Books, Teachings: https://voh.church/shop





► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Banned.Video: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BannedVideo

► Watch ALL our content in FULL on Rumble: bit.ly/VOHRadio-Rumble

► Watch ALL our content in FULL on CloutHub: bit.ly/VOHRadio-CloutHub

► Watch ALL our content in FULL on BitChute: bit.ly/VOHRadio-BitChute





► #VOHRadio Podcasts:

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2FFwIFo

Apple: https://apple.co/2FCIHnl

Amazon Music: https://amzn.to/35WprLX

TuneIn: https://bit.ly/33x3ZLh

Google: https://bit.ly/35Dju76

Deezer: https://bit.ly/3c55MLe

Stitcher: https://bit.ly/3iBnvfQ

Radio App: https://bit.ly/2El7nQO

JioSaavn: https://bit.ly/35XKMVF

Gaana: https://bit.ly/39fxSV3

#BishopLeonBenjamin

#GovernmentOfGod



