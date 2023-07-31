Bishop Leon Benjamin | Establishing The Government of God - Reawaken America Tour - Miami, FL

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Pastor Michael Petro from VOHRadio and VOHNews sits down with Bishop Leon Benjamin at the recent Reawaken America Tour event by Clay Clark and General Flynn in Miami, FL.
Bishop Leon Benjamin is the Senior Pastor of New Life Harvest Church in Richmond, VA and The Real Remnant Church in Tulsa, Ok. He is also the founder of the Coalition of Leaders United (CLU), dedicated to advancing conservative values and restoring moral clarity in America. In this interview, Bishop Leon Benjamin states that we need more than a revival and that it is time for a reformation. He believes this coming reformation will transform every facet of America back to a God fearing and serving nation. He sees the vision for the 5-fold ministry being re-established in the church to bring order into the government of the earth. Join Bishop Benjamin through The Dream Movement to network with fellow believers around the world seeking repentance and unity desiring to fulfill God’s plan on the earth!
Connect with Bishop Leon Benjamin:
www.Benjamin4congress.com
www.coalitionofleadersunited.org
www.therealremnantchurch.com
www.newlifeharvestchurch.org
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