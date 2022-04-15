Late at Night a Desperate Mother in Shanghai Knocks on the Neighbor’s Door for Fever Medicine

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04/11/2022 At 2:30 a.m. a mother in Shanghai holds her child knocking door after door in the neighborhood for help. The child has a fever up to 40 degrees for the whole day. The mother tried to call an ambulance but was told there were more than 300 people queuing. She also tried to call the neighborhood committee but there was no solution either. We can feel the desperation of the mother in the video clip. We question if CCP implements such Covid restrictions in order to save lives or kill people?