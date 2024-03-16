Alex Newman with Guest Emerald Robinson: Media Propaganda is Literally Killing Americans

(Mar 13, 2024) The New American: Government-backed lies and propaganda peddled by the corporate media are literally killing Americans and people around the globe, with the push for the Covid injections merely the latest and most powerful example, explained longtime journalism star Emerald Robinson of Absolute Truth in this interview on Conversations That Matter with Alex Newman. Robinson, who worked for OAN and Newsmax before joining Lindell TV alongside other stars such as former Fox and CNN host Lou Dobbs, learned a lot about the mindset of establishment reporters while serving as a White House correspondent. She even had fellow journalists tell her she would jeopardize her career by “outing” herself as a conservative by asking hard questions. However, Americans are not helpless—they can and must get involved to ensure honesty in media.





