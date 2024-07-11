© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China conducts military exercises in Belarus days after Belarus joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), signaling a strong warning to NATO.
This move indicates that China is prepared to counter any NATO expansion into Asia by asserting its presence in what could be considered NATO's 'backyard'." (BRICS)