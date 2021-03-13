Turbulence Brings Changes

In this video we take a look at some of the key elements and processes that we are facing in the next few months. We discuss the importance of what we need to keep in mind and how to maneuver through the core pieces at hand.Life can be full of challenges but as we move into things with foresight, insight, awareness, and consciousness; then we are able to open the door to incredible possibilities. Change and transformation may be inevitable; but we can be powerful, active, and influential in that process.The Code Journey work is beautiful and powerful way of maneuvering through life on Earth; and helps us to unfold our own incredible experiences and processes during our time here. Each one of us having both individual and shared or collective experiences.you can learn more about The Code Journey at: