Dr. Peter McCullough: mRNA Shots Are Deadly and the Evidence is Overwhelming
Prevent Global Genocide
(Oct 4, 2023) Emerald Robinson is joined by Dr. Peter McCullough. He reacts to scientists Katalin Karikó and Drew Weissman winning the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine for their role in paving the way for the deadly mRNA COVID shots. He also talks about the DNA contamination which causes cancer.


The Absolute Truth with Emerald Robinson: https://rumble.com/v3mt1oa-mrna-jabs-are-deadly-and-the-evidence-is-overwhelming.html

