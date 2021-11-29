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The Aboriginal Australians Are On The Mind of The Mystic Philosopher
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41 views • November 29, 2021
The Aboriginal Australians Are On My Mind, Oh Yes The Aboriginal Australians Are On The Mind of I The Mystic Philosopher. In this audio Podcast presentation The Mystic Philosopher share with his listening audience some more of his unique and thought provoking perspectives on what he perceives as the final drive by the Satanic Australian government and their overt and covert collaborators the world over attempt at totally exterminating the The Aboriginal Australians in fulfillment of their Renowned Scientist and Prophet Charles Darwin. Please be prepare for some shocking revelation if you are brave enough to listen.
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