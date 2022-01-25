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VN: Assange Update, China 31 Mil to Bidens & EcoHealth, Crim COVID Complaint, Ukraine 1.24
StillnessintheStorm
StillnessintheStorm
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RYAN

Assange Wins Initial Stage of Legal Effort to Oppose U.S. Extradition
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Biden Family Received ‘Some $31 Million’ from Individuals Linked to ‘Highest Levels of Chinese Intelligence’
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JUSTIN

Criminal complaint filed in Texas accuses COVID-19 vaccine makers and pushers of "murder" and "crimes against humanity"
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FALLING APART: Latest Health Data From Scotland Mirrors the UK – Unvaccinated Have Lower Covid-19 Case, Hospitalization, AND DEATH RATES Than the ‘Fully Vaxxed’
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US State Dept. Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory, Orders Family Members of Embassy Personnel in Kyiv to Leave Ukraine Due to ‘Threat of Military Action’
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Rapidfire

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Biden Abandons ‘Do-Not-Provoke Strategy,’ Mulls Deploying Thousands of Troops to Confront Russia
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GOP Closing In on Hunter: Senators Demand to See Shady Travel Logs, Say Secret Service Hid Info
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Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso
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Justin

Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita IN THE WORLD
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-22-israel-most-covid-cases-per-capital-world.html

Fauci: “We May Need to Boost Again. That’s Entirely Conceivable” [WATCH]
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Top German Professor on Fauci‘s Bombshell E-Mails: “He bears full responsibility; he should be held liable”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/german-professor-faucis-bombshell-e-mails-bears-full-responsibility-held-liable/


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