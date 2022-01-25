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VN: Assange Update, China 31 Mil to Bidens & EcoHealth, Crim COVID Complaint, Ukraine 1.24
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PROMOTION
Ormusite Scalar Energy Disk, 10-inch
The scalar energy disk is made of a material Ken Rohla developed called ormusite, based on the work of Wilhelm Reich, Karl Hans Welz, Nikola Tesla, and many others that creates a subtle energy field called scalar energy. Scalar energy of proper frequencies can reduce stress, promote deeper sleep, promote accelerated healing, help relieve pain and headaches, and strengthen physiological functions in any living organism.
ORDER NOW: https://bit.ly/Ormusite10
Featured Articles:
RYAN
Assange Wins Initial Stage of Legal Effort to Oppose U.S. Extradition
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/24/assange-wins-initial-stage-of-legal-effort-to-oppose-u-s-extradition/
Biden Family Received ‘Some $31 Million’ from Individuals Linked to ‘Highest Levels of Chinese Intelligence’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/23/schweizer-biden-family-have-received-31-million-from-individuals-linked-to-chinese-intelligence/
Wuhan Collaborators ‘EcoHealth’ Just Received One Their Largest EVER Grants, From Joe Biden’s Government.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/01/22/ecohealth-alliance-receives-higest-grant-following-gof-controversy/
JUSTIN
Criminal complaint filed in Texas accuses COVID-19 vaccine makers and pushers of "murder" and "crimes against humanity"
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-23-criminal-complaint-filed-covid19-vaccine-makers-murder-crimes-against-humanity.html
FALLING APART: Latest Health Data From Scotland Mirrors the UK – Unvaccinated Have Lower Covid-19 Case, Hospitalization, AND DEATH RATES Than the ‘Fully Vaxxed’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/falling-apart-latest-health-data-scotland-mirrors-uk-unvaccinated-lower-covid-19-case-hospitalization-death-rates-fully-vaxxed/
US State Dept. Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory, Orders Family Members of Embassy Personnel in Kyiv to Leave Ukraine Due to ‘Threat of Military Action’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/us-state-dept-issues-level-4-travel-advisory-orders-family-members-embassy-personnel-kyiv-leave-ukraine-due-threat-military-action/
Rapidfire
Ryan
Biden Abandons ‘Do-Not-Provoke Strategy,’ Mulls Deploying Thousands of Troops to Confront Russia
https://beckernews.com/biden-abandons-do-not-provoke-strategy-mulls-deploying-thousands-of-troops-to-confront-russia-43859/
GOP Closing In on Hunter: Senators Demand to See Shady Travel Logs, Say Secret Service Hid Info
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/gop-closing-hunter-senators-demand-see-shady-travel-logs-say-secret-service-hid-info
Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso
https://apnews.com/article/africa-burkina-faso-ouagadougou-roch-marc-christian-kabore-32e6bd66b5c0ee76631f7d53b308fb6c
Justin
Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita IN THE WORLD
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-22-israel-most-covid-cases-per-capital-world.html
Fauci: “We May Need to Boost Again. That’s Entirely Conceivable” [WATCH]
https://100percentfedup.com/fauci-we-may-need-to-boost-again-thats-entirely-conceivable-watch/
Top German Professor on Fauci‘s Bombshell E-Mails: “He bears full responsibility; he should be held liable”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/german-professor-faucis-bombshell-e-mails-bears-full-responsibility-held-liable/
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
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Ormusite Scalar Energy Disk, 10-inch
The scalar energy disk is made of a material Ken Rohla developed called ormusite, based on the work of Wilhelm Reich, Karl Hans Welz, Nikola Tesla, and many others that creates a subtle energy field called scalar energy. Scalar energy of proper frequencies can reduce stress, promote deeper sleep, promote accelerated healing, help relieve pain and headaches, and strengthen physiological functions in any living organism.
ORDER NOW: https://bit.ly/Ormusite10
Featured Articles:
RYAN
Assange Wins Initial Stage of Legal Effort to Oppose U.S. Extradition
https://undergroundnewswire.news/2022/01/24/assange-wins-initial-stage-of-legal-effort-to-oppose-u-s-extradition/
Biden Family Received ‘Some $31 Million’ from Individuals Linked to ‘Highest Levels of Chinese Intelligence’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2022/01/23/schweizer-biden-family-have-received-31-million-from-individuals-linked-to-chinese-intelligence/
Wuhan Collaborators ‘EcoHealth’ Just Received One Their Largest EVER Grants, From Joe Biden’s Government.
https://thenationalpulse.com/2022/01/22/ecohealth-alliance-receives-higest-grant-following-gof-controversy/
JUSTIN
Criminal complaint filed in Texas accuses COVID-19 vaccine makers and pushers of "murder" and "crimes against humanity"
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-23-criminal-complaint-filed-covid19-vaccine-makers-murder-crimes-against-humanity.html
FALLING APART: Latest Health Data From Scotland Mirrors the UK – Unvaccinated Have Lower Covid-19 Case, Hospitalization, AND DEATH RATES Than the ‘Fully Vaxxed’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/falling-apart-latest-health-data-scotland-mirrors-uk-unvaccinated-lower-covid-19-case-hospitalization-death-rates-fully-vaxxed/
US State Dept. Issues Level 4 Travel Advisory, Orders Family Members of Embassy Personnel in Kyiv to Leave Ukraine Due to ‘Threat of Military Action’
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/us-state-dept-issues-level-4-travel-advisory-orders-family-members-embassy-personnel-kyiv-leave-ukraine-due-threat-military-action/
Rapidfire
Ryan
Biden Abandons ‘Do-Not-Provoke Strategy,’ Mulls Deploying Thousands of Troops to Confront Russia
https://beckernews.com/biden-abandons-do-not-provoke-strategy-mulls-deploying-thousands-of-troops-to-confront-russia-43859/
GOP Closing In on Hunter: Senators Demand to See Shady Travel Logs, Say Secret Service Hid Info
https://thefederalistpapers.org/us/gop-closing-hunter-senators-demand-see-shady-travel-logs-say-secret-service-hid-info
Soldiers say military junta now controls Burkina Faso
https://apnews.com/article/africa-burkina-faso-ouagadougou-roch-marc-christian-kabore-32e6bd66b5c0ee76631f7d53b308fb6c
Justin
Highly vaccinated Israel has the most COVID-19 cases per capita IN THE WORLD
https://www.naturalnews.com/2022-01-22-israel-most-covid-cases-per-capital-world.html
Fauci: “We May Need to Boost Again. That’s Entirely Conceivable” [WATCH]
https://100percentfedup.com/fauci-we-may-need-to-boost-again-thats-entirely-conceivable-watch/
Top German Professor on Fauci‘s Bombshell E-Mails: “He bears full responsibility; he should be held liable”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/german-professor-faucis-bombshell-e-mails-bears-full-responsibility-held-liable/
Our Latest Videos:
JUSTICE FOR SETH RICH: The Saddest Story Never Told
https://rumble.com/vsjlhc-justice-for-seth-rich-the-saddest-story-never-told.html
4 HUGE Facts the Pharma Funded Media Doesn’t Want You to Know
https://rumble.com/vqg4re-4-huge-facts-the-pharma-funded-media-doesnt-want-you-to-know.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=15
Books of the Week:
• Population Control: How Corporate Owners Are Killing Us
https://amzn.to/3tGIDd3
• Maxims of Divine Law
https://amzn.to/3tINcDJ
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 1
https://amzn.to/3rAnlLn
• To Eliminate the Opiate: Vol. 2
https://amzn.to/33wZ9l6
• COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey
https://amzn.to/3qslEjN
OFFICIAL TELEGRAM CHANNEL
https://t.me/vigilantnews
SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL:
+ Become a member for as little as 3$ per month • https://www.subscribestar.com/stillness-in-the-storm •
+ Onetime Donation (Credit/Debit)(Crypto)(Paypal)(Cashapp) • https://stillnessinthestorm.com/donate/ •
EXPAND YOUR BUSINESS (Capital Funding) Email [email protected]) Subject Line: I need funding, What's Remelo?
- Buy a business (near zero cost to you)
- COVID Tax Credits (if you have w2 employees)
- Cash Advance
- Equipment Loans
- SBA Loans
Check out our BRAND NEW Store https://stillnessinthestore.com/
Use Promo CODE SAVE10 to save 10% off on all products.
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/StillnessintheStorm
Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DARtlKxgDs2E/
Gab.tv
https://tv.gab.com/channel/stillnessinthestorm
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stillnessinthestorm
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