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Clay Clark, Carrie Madej and others speak out about TRANSHUMANISM
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350 views • October 21, 2021
THRIVE Show clip... with Dr. Carrie Madej | Why Is RNA-Modifying Transhumanism-Nano-Technology Inside the COVID-19 Vaccines? SHE SAYS DO NOT TAKE THE VAX! But if you do she offers tips on what to do to rid yourself of the toxins. Clay also mentions the BILL GATES CHIP IMPLANT PATENT and many other points in this MUST SEE video. SHARE THIS!
MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
"SHOCKING!!! Dr. Carrie Madej has found RNA-modifying nano-technology, graphene oxide, transhumanism technology, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), SM-102, luciferase and technology derived from fetal-tissue cell lines,'
Download Doctor Carrie Madej’s Slides:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/DrMadej
MAKE A DIFFERENCE!!!!!!!!!!!!!
"SHOCKING!!! Dr. Carrie Madej has found RNA-modifying nano-technology, graphene oxide, transhumanism technology, PEG (Polyethylene Glycol), SM-102, luciferase and technology derived from fetal-tissue cell lines,'
Download Doctor Carrie Madej’s Slides:
www.TimeToFreeAmerica.com/DrMadej
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