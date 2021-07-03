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Religious Christians are marrying & breeding hybrids to cause human specie extinction and it will bring Noah' days God's judgment
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135 views • July 03, 2021
*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2021).
Due to the religious Christian convert hordes and pastors intermarrying with non-humans, the human specie is approaching extinction levels just like in the Noah’s days
Due to the amount of millions and millions of religious Christian freaks and pastors marrying non-human returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human genes and shapeshifting werewolves vampires wendigos, and bearing hybrid children, the number of human homo-sapiens specie people made in God’s image is approaching extinction, just like in Noah’s days. The problem is the religious Christians are not throwing out their pastors and those religious Christians rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, who are marrying these non-humans and giving birth to hybrid children, instead of remaining single as the Bible says unless they are raving sexual maniacs. We real Christians told them to slap their heads and pull out their hairs and force them to get rid of their spouses and children, as Nehemiah did. However, they are a stiff-necked stubborn wicked End Times generation, who refuse to listen to our warnings. They instead try to protect their families from the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins by remaining silent and hiding, or diluting sterilizing modifying the truth to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule by their church donators, by not exposing that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ populace have been replaced by non-humans, and 70% of their military & police have been infiltrated, and 40 to 60 million people are MILAB-abducted every year and 800 million children kidnapped for child sex slaves and human meat food and Mars planet mining slaves and cyborg soldiers and dissection experiment specimens and organ harvesting and space fleet crews. This is a derelict of duty and failure as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall.” They are condoning all of this and Satan Lucifer by remaining silent, and even marrying non-humans to breed genetic descendants. This is why I say these religious Christian convert hordes are crazy and not right in the head, because they speak nonsense and do not speak common sense. Their Western feminist nations are destined for God’s wrath judgment by sword, plague and famine, when these religious Christians and pastors take away all of God’s spiritual protection by redefining the Bible verses to bring back all these nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits, and then marrying with them to breed hybrid children to bring the human specie to extinction levels just like in Noah’s days which God judged with the flood. These religious Christians and pastors still do not warn their donators and bosses and coworkers and friends and Christian ministry customers about all of these things, and thereby, the blood of billions of people will be on their hands. They have not only allowed Jezebel to replace the human populace, but they are even marrying and breeding with non-humans. They not only do not speak the truth to all humans, but they are participating in the extinction of their human specie. This is why they are beyond mental retardation, and they are mentally insane. These women’s head coverings rebelling religious Christians are not right in the head. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
Due to the religious Christian convert hordes and pastors intermarrying with non-humans, the human specie is approaching extinction levels just like in the Noah’s days
Due to the amount of millions and millions of religious Christian freaks and pastors marrying non-human returned nephilim & chimera alien incarnate avatars and “hubrid” hybrids and clones and androids and animals upgraded to human genes and shapeshifting werewolves vampires wendigos, and bearing hybrid children, the number of human homo-sapiens specie people made in God’s image is approaching extinction, just like in Noah’s days. The problem is the religious Christians are not throwing out their pastors and those religious Christians rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, who are marrying these non-humans and giving birth to hybrid children, instead of remaining single as the Bible says unless they are raving sexual maniacs. We real Christians told them to slap their heads and pull out their hairs and force them to get rid of their spouses and children, as Nehemiah did. However, they are a stiff-necked stubborn wicked End Times generation, who refuse to listen to our warnings. They instead try to protect their families from the Illuminati CIA NSA MI6 FBI assassins by remaining silent and hiding, or diluting sterilizing modifying the truth to make it safe from assassinations and ridicule by their church donators, by not exposing that 33.3% of their Western feminist nations’ populace have been replaced by non-humans, and 70% of their military & police have been infiltrated, and 40 to 60 million people are MILAB-abducted every year and 800 million children kidnapped for child sex slaves and human meat food and Mars planet mining slaves and cyborg soldiers and dissection experiment specimens and organ harvesting and space fleet crews. This is a derelict of duty and failure as the Bible’s “watchman on the wall.” They are condoning all of this and Satan Lucifer by remaining silent, and even marrying non-humans to breed genetic descendants. This is why I say these religious Christian convert hordes are crazy and not right in the head, because they speak nonsense and do not speak common sense. Their Western feminist nations are destined for God’s wrath judgment by sword, plague and famine, when these religious Christians and pastors take away all of God’s spiritual protection by redefining the Bible verses to bring back all these nephilim & chimera alien demon spirits, and then marrying with them to breed hybrid children to bring the human specie to extinction levels just like in Noah’s days which God judged with the flood. These religious Christians and pastors still do not warn their donators and bosses and coworkers and friends and Christian ministry customers about all of these things, and thereby, the blood of billions of people will be on their hands. They have not only allowed Jezebel to replace the human populace, but they are even marrying and breeding with non-humans. They not only do not speak the truth to all humans, but they are participating in the extinction of their human specie. This is why they are beyond mental retardation, and they are mentally insane. These women’s head coverings rebelling religious Christians are not right in the head. Repent, repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord!
Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
See full article at:
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047
https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/
Tags:
#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine
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