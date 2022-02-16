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Nano Patch - Part 2
RightlyDividing
RightlyDividing
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53 views • February 16, 2022
References:
Actuator System patent - https://uspto.report/patent/app/20210321916
Method of delivering material or stimulus to a biological subject patent - https://uspto.report/patent/grant/11,207,086
Mark Kendall, WEF Contributor - https://www.weforum.org/agenda/authors/mark-kendall
Vaxxas overview - https://widgets.weforum.org/techpioneers-2015/vaxxas.html#maincat
Vaxxas Investors - https://pitchbook.com/profiles/company/52772-50#signals
Delivery device Patent - https://uspto.report/patent/grant/10,751,072
All Vaxxas Patents - https://uspto.report/company/Kendall-Mark-Anthony-Fernance
A Detailed Review Study on Potential Effects of Microplastics and Additives of Concern on Human Health - https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7068600/
Quantum Dots Deliver Vaccines and Invisibly Encode Vaccination History in Skin - https://www.genengnews.com/topics/drug-discovery/quantum-dots-deliver-vaccines-and-invisibly-encode-vaccination-history-in-skin/
NANOPATCH ANTENNA OUTCOUPLING STRUCTURE FOR USE IN OLEDs - https://patents.google.com/patent/US20200295288A1/en
Cells containing a nanopatch sensor in their membrane (the patenting of those cells and thus the organism) - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2005031348A1/zh
Nanopatch antennas and related methods for tailoring the properties of optical materials and metasurfaces - https://patents.google.com/patent/WO2016108990A3/un
Nanopatch graphene composite - https://patents.justia.com/patent/10600977
Australia: WEF Strategic Intelligence - https://intelligence.weforum.org/topics/a1Gb0000004bql8EAA/key-issues/a1G0X000004fNLuUAM
Join the network of 'Australia' Experts - World Economic Forum - https://ausi.anu.edu.au/join-network-australia-experts-world-economic-forum
Controlled Offensive Weaponry - https://www.cia.gov/readingroom/docs/CIA-RDP96-00792R000500730002-1.pdf
“Painless Flu needlecraft” - https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(17)30575-5/fulltext?elsca1=tlpr
Microneedles: A New Generation Needlecraft Delivery System - https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Priyal-Bagwe/publication/350980294_Microneedles_A_New_Generation_Vaccine_Delivery_System/links/607f2752907dcf667bb10967/Microneedles-A-New-Generation-Vaccine-Delivery-System.pdf
cGAMP/Saponin Adjuvant Combination Improves Protective Response to Influenza Needlecraft by Microneedle Patch in an Aged Mouse Model - https://www.frontiersin.org/articles/10.3389/fimmu.2020.583251/full
Less is more! Nanopatch is 100 times better than needle and syringe - https://www.uq.edu.au/news/article/2010/04/less-more-nanopatch-100-times-better-needle-and-syring
Keywords
marknanotranshuman
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