Ancient Biblical Rules of Masculinity

New book: "Biblical/Ancient Rules of Masculinity", published by I Saw The Light Ministries.





Warning: This book, just like the bible, doesn’t agree with modern western thinking. If you are not willing to return to ancient biblical cultural standards, then this isn’t the book for you.

If you agree with mainstream western religion, this is not the book for you.





A Wake-Up Call for Men in a Broken World Modern culture has declared war on masculinity - and most men don't even realize they've surrendered. Raised in fatherless homes, softened by screens, sedated by entertainment, and stripped of biblical truth, today's males are lost in a fog of confusion, weakness, and distraction.

This book is a battle cry.

Biblical/Ancient Rules of Masculinity is not a feel-good self-help guide. It's a raw, unapologetic manifesto for reclaiming manhood as God intended - rooted in scripture, forged through discipline, and sharpened by truth. It exposes the lies of feminism, false religion, liberal schooling, and cultural decay.

It challenges men to rise above passivity, reject modern brainwashing, and embrace the ancient path of strength, leadership, and moral responsibility.

Inside, you won't find fluff or filler - but rather mostly just straight-to-the-point lists of what men must do, and what they must avoid. Because real men don't need long speeches. They need clarity, conviction, and a code.

If you're tired of being told masculinity is toxic...

If you feel the weight of a world that's lost its way...

If you're ready to become the man God designed you to be...

Then this book is your blueprint.

It's time to wake up. It's time to fight back. It's time to become a biblical man.





