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Video of the Launch of a Tochka-U Missile by the Ukrainian Military - Evidence of War Crimes & Genocide. The Use of such weapons is Prohibited by Rules of Warfare & Int'l Conventions - 031722
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110 views • March 19, 2022
Article Dated the Next Day, happened on the 17th - Nationalists attacked homes in Melitopol with Tochka-U last night — Defense Ministry
https://tass.com/world/1424087?utm_source=google.com&;utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=google.com&utm_referrer=google.com
Below Found with this video after Germany translated to English.
Video of the launch of a Tochka-U missile by the Ukrainian military
According to Vitaliy Kyseliov of the LNR Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was recorded on March 17.
In the background one of the nationalists can be heard saying, "So, Separatists***, ready for another arson attack? So that more people die. That's an acre or two."
"This video is evidence of war crimes and genocide. The use of such weapons is prohibited by the rules of warfare and international conventions," Kiselev stressed
https://tass.com/world/1424087?utm_source=google.com&;utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=google.com&utm_referrer=google.com
Below Found with this video after Germany translated to English.
Video of the launch of a Tochka-U missile by the Ukrainian military
According to Vitaliy Kyseliov of the LNR Ministry of Internal Affairs, it was recorded on March 17.
In the background one of the nationalists can be heard saying, "So, Separatists***, ready for another arson attack? So that more people die. That's an acre or two."
"This video is evidence of war crimes and genocide. The use of such weapons is prohibited by the rules of warfare and international conventions," Kiselev stressed
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