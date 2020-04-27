Fred Leuchter interview by Jim Rizoli September 2015

Many people including me. Have wondered what happened to Fred Leuchter and some thought that he had already died. Nope, he is still alive and well. In this interview, he tells us the story of what he has been doing up until now and what has happened to him ever since he published "The Leuchter Report" and "The Second Leuchter Report". Have you ever felt like someone (You know the Jews) have it out for you? Well, it is not your imagination. It is all true and believes it or not but these people who run the world do haunt you and they do use the whole system against you believe it or not.