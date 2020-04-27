© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fred Leuchter interview by Jim Rizoli September 2015
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
8 views • April 27, 2020
Many people including me. Have wondered what happened to Fred Leuchter and some thought that he had already died. Nope, he is still alive and well. In this interview, he tells us the story of what he has been doing up until now and what has happened to him ever since he published "The Leuchter Report" and "The Second Leuchter Report". Have you ever felt like someone (You know the Jews) have it out for you? Well, it is not your imagination. It is all true and believes it or not but these people who run the world do haunt you and they do use the whole system against you believe it or not.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.