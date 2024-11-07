© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Beautiful video of the launch of the nuclear icebreaker Chukotka of project 22220 from the slipway of the Baltic Shipyard in St. Petersburg. Truly unique vessels that are built only in Russia. The new nuclear icebreakers of project 22220 are gradually replacing the nuclear icebreakers of Soviet construction that are being decommissioned from the fleet.