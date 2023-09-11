Why 9/11 Doesn’t Matter…

Of course, 9/11 matters.Truth matters. Justice matters. Those nearly three thousand people who lost their lives that day matter. The first responders still suffering matter. What I'm getting at here is that I’m not sure if the conspiracy theory matters anymore. What the conspiracy theorists got wrong, why the terrorists won, and how to fight for the future...





