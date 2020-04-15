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HighImpactFlix: ⭐️BOMBSHELL! CNN ADMITS the PANDEMIC SCARE is a “MASSIVELY OVERESTIMATED” Lie (MIRRORED)
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463 views • April 15, 2020
HighImpactFlix: ⭐️BOMBSHELL! CNN ADMITS the PANDEMIC SCARE is a “MASSIVELY OVERESTIMATED” Lie (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYPM6wQQ_js/
There is no way to satisfactorily articulate how HUGE this CNN admission is!! People have been scared out of their minds, have lost their businesses, are going broke and have submitted to tyranny on the basis of these made-up numbers!!! Share this with everybody on the ENTIRE PLANET!!
**Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LG-so-8qwg
Fauci admits 0.1% Case fatality rate - same as the regular FLU: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
CDC's Flu numbers: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel HighImpactFlix at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/IYPM6wQQ_js/
There is no way to satisfactorily articulate how HUGE this CNN admission is!! People have been scared out of their minds, have lost their businesses, are going broke and have submitted to tyranny on the basis of these made-up numbers!!! Share this with everybody on the ENTIRE PLANET!!
**Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_LG-so-8qwg
Fauci admits 0.1% Case fatality rate - same as the regular FLU: https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMe2002387
CDC's Flu numbers: https://www.cdc.gov/flu/about/burden/preliminary-in-season-estimates.htm
⭐️ALERT! This channel is in jeopardy and may soon be terminated by the powers-that-shouldn't be. To resist the tyranny of censorship & stay connected...subscribe to my private newsletter.
🔴 http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixOfficial (don't forget to CONFIRM)
☑️ Grab Your Emergency Food while you can (Limit 3 per household):
https://bit.ly/PrepareWIthHighImpactFlix
👕 Get ANY design on a Shirt, Hoodie or Mug! https://bit.ly/HighImpactMerch
If you'd like to throw a tip my way....
📬 Snail Mail: P.O. Box 1454 Tahlequah, Ok 74465 📬 (Read Everything)
✅ Patreon: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Patreon
✅ PayPal: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-PayPal
👕 Snag an Politically INcorrect Shirt, mug, hoodie or hat: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Merch
💰 Bitcoin wallet: 1GY1jjs8LL3mDDnYtMYBwNHg7hUQ4xZept
* Get $10 FREE Bitcoin: http://bit.ly/HIF-10-Free-Bitcoin
TAKE a second to subscribe to my two back up channels:
🔥 Back Up Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactTV
🔥 VLOG Channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactVlogsChannel
🔥 MAIN Channelhttp://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonYouTube
🔥 http://bit.ly/GreaseMonkeyVids
✅ My Bitchute channel: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixonBitChute
🔵 Join Discord Voice chat: https://discord.gg/GzMWaPC
🐸 GAB - http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlixGAB
✅ Steemit: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Steemit
✅ Minds.com: http://bit.ly/HIFonMINDS
✅ D-Live: https://dlive.tv/HighImpactFlix
✅ Instagram: http://bit.ly/HighImpactFlix-Instagram
✅ Facebook: http://b..
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Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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