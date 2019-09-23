© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Orgone power
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
64 views • September 23, 2019
This is a quick intro video showing how clean and blue your skys can be even with all the NOW admitted geo engineering programs ,
purpose of my channel is to archive and share information i have learnt in the past few years , into making and creating powerful orgonite devices that will help defend against chemtrailing and geo engineering and haarp programs ,
I will be showing you how to make your own and its easy and fun to kick the nwo in the balls by denting there agenda ! please stay tuned for the coming informations.
purpose of my channel is to archive and share information i have learnt in the past few years , into making and creating powerful orgonite devices that will help defend against chemtrailing and geo engineering and haarp programs ,
I will be showing you how to make your own and its easy and fun to kick the nwo in the balls by denting there agenda ! please stay tuned for the coming informations.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.