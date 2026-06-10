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Albanians Are Actively Taking On Attempts To Take Over Protected Wetlands On Sazan Island
Locals have taken matters into their own hands to repel an attempt to construct exclusive zones inside Albania’s territory, after Jared Kushner and his business partners purchased the land. Albanians continue to mobilise against the move that prohibits the public from accessing their territory.
Source @MintPress News
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