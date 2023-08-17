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Why I’m Already Sick of the 2024 Election | Interview on Battlefront: Frontline with Dustin Faulkner
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
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78 views • August 17, 2023

I recently joined my good friend Dustin Faulkner on his show Battlefront: Frontline to discuss Trump vs DeSantis, my thoughts on whether anyone other than Trump even has a chance of getting the GOP nomination and then we also discussed the current state of Big Tech and my new social media platform called pickax.


Subscribe to this show on Rumble and Apple Podcasts.


Subscribe to Jeff Dornik’s Substack at https://jeffdornik.substack.com.


Sign up for pickax, the social media platform that protects free speech, is not beholden to Big Tech, has algorithms that amplify your voice and provides monetization opportunities for content creators. https://pickax.com 


Beef prices skyrocketing? No worries! Get ahead of the game and stock up on premium, shelf-stable, freeze-dried cuts from Freedom First Beef! Level up your prepper game and order now using promo code JEFF15 to get 15% off. https://freedomfirstbeef.com 

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trumpcurrent eventspoliticselectionpodcastdonald trumpgopmagaron desantisrepublican partyamerica firstprimariesfreedom first network2024 electionjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffngop primariesrepublican primariesbattlefront frontlinedustin faulkner
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy