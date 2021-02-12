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Who Are the Enemies of Western Civilization?
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227 views • February 12, 2021
Jared Taylor marvels at non-whites who have the gall to tell us our history and culture are inherently "white supremacist." If they resent what we have achieved and their people couldn't, that's their problem. Far worse are the whites who fall for this suicidal foolishness.
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The transcript of this video is available here: https://www.amren.com/videos/2021/02/who-are-the-enemies-of-western-civilization/
Subscribe on BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/amrenaissance/
Website: https://www.amren.com/
Gab: https://gab.ai/AmRenaissance
Telegram: https://t.me/amrenofficial
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