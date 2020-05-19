The End of the World: What Comes First!?

Do you think this p(l)andemic is going to bring in the end of the world, mark of the beast, etc? It may be step in that a direction, but think again! The end is not yet.



During this coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Christians and non-Christians alike are suddenly taking an interest in prophecies about the end of the world, and whether Covid-19 is a sign that the antichrist is about to start persecuting Christians or that the rapture is about to take place. But if you know much about the end times, you'll know that a viral pandemic, in itself, has nothing to do with the world ending. This video is an attempt to set people straight on how things are predicted to happen in Bible prophecy.