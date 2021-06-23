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Human Action and Nullification
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70 views • June 23, 2021
What will be the practical impact and effect of newly-passed nullification bills? That will truly be determined by human action, or a lack of it. Those willing to exercise their rights despite federal “laws” to the contrary, and those willing to keep the pressure on state and local governments to take further steps in the years to come, among others.
Path to Liberty: June 23, 2021
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Path to Liberty: June 23, 2021
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
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