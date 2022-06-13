EP 165: Chemtrails, Chemtrails Everywhere...

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This week, we talk about those crazy trails in the skies left by planes...chemtrails! We go over some of the history of cloud seeding and weather modification, what some of the "experts" say chemtrails are, what some of the conspiracy theories surrounding chemtrails are, and finally look at what the government admits to them being.
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