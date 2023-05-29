https://gettr.com/post/p2i7r2aa785

5/27/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: Mr. Miles Guo is still as robust as always and in fantastic spirit. He has been learning new things and keeping up with the latest news every day. There are two court hearings coming up, and Mr. Guo will be present at the one scheduled for June 6th.

5/27/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：郭先生一如既往的健康和精神饱满，他每天都在学习新知识，了解时事。马上要有两个庭审，郭先生会出席6月6号的法庭听证。

