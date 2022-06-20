EntertheStars: Vaccine Approved for Infant Babies, LGBTQIA+ Drag Story Hour Protests! [19.06.2022]

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ATTENTION! IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteos 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer...- Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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SpiderHead Copper Tops & Popstick Control Happening Now!NYC Unveils COVID Vaccine Rollout Plan for Babies, Toddlers: What to Know
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/nyc-says-its-ready-for-next-round-of-vaccines-for-babies-toddlers/3739196/
7 Burning Questions About COVID Vaccine for Babies Answered
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/nyc-provider-answers-7-burning-questions-about-covid-vaccine-for-babies/3739223/
Links:
https://link.springer.com/chapter/10.1007/978-3-642-33989-9_1
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bael_%28demon%29
https://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/coronavirus/nyc-says-its-ready-for-next-round-of-vaccines-for-babies-toddlers/3739196/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fauci-says-covid-19-origin-191117690.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/top-republican-house-oversight-eyes-100013149.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/florida-only-state-not-pre-203404857.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/republican-drive-tilt-courts-against-152802826.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/biden-administration-unveils-new-efficiency-standards-for-home-furnaces-224104848.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/drag-story-hour-hosts-under-113032436.html
https://www.yahoo.com/news/upset-no-matter-happens-senate-080005964.html
1,916 views - June 19th, 2022
EntertheStars
107K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1I30OXh_yCI
https://www.youtube.com/c/Enterthe5t4rzEnterthestars
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/spiderhead-copper-tops%2C:1
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4