HUGE! FRANCE TO JOIN BRICS? - Yellen ADMITS Dollar Is In Danger! - The Great Reset Plot

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest news of French President Emanuel Macron asking South Africa if it can join the BRICS gathering in August a few months after the president claimed that Europe needs to ease off the dollar as the world reserve currency.

Macron has been one of the most obvious examples of a politician bought and owned by the World Economic Forum whose head, Klaus Schwab claims that China is the role model for the Great Reset. When France as a European counterpart and Saudi Arabia both join BRICS, the US Dollar will die.

Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve and current Treasury Secretary claims that the US Dollar will slowly lose reserve status. They're blatantly admitting to the end of the dollar hegemony system and it's all by design. This coalition to move into a new digital world reserve currency was propped up in the 1970s as the inevitable end of the dollar. First, the dollar was to be used to weaken the public, then when it would inevitably fail, they would move into a new world reserve currency system that is entirely digital and restrictive. This would allow technocracy to prevail, at least for some time. Kissinger met with Mao in the 70s to create an alliance and prop China up against the US. It's an orchestrated end to the western empire for a new world order.

In this video, we break down the history and the current goals of the global financial system leading into the Great Reset agenda.





