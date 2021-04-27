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Richard M Fleming PhD, MD, JD SARS-CoV2
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2612 views • April 27, 2021
flemingmethod.com Richard M.
Fleming
PhD, MD, JD
In 1994, Dr. Fleming presented to the American Heart Association his "theory" that cardiovascular disease was due to inflammation. What was theory in 1994 has become well known fact for decades and was highlighted in 2004,with a feature on ABC's 20/20 News.
Patent # 9566037 was issued to Dr. Fleming on February 14, 2017.
The Fleming Method patent (FMTVDM) covers ALL methods and devices able to measure metabolic and regional blood flow differences. This breakthrough made it possible to differentiate functionality of tissue, tissue types as well as non-tissue, and the measurement of treatment response using all isotopes, enhancing agents and devices capable of detecting and measuring isotopes.
Developing technology that disrupts the methods of conventional medicine is not always welcomed. Especially when that technology would half the revenue a $20 billion nuclear isotope industry. When physicians bring innovation to medicine, complaints to medical boards often follow along with court cases, which is why it's called, "Disruptive Technology."
Reno 100 Most Influential People.
Superhero award for work in Medicine including
B.E.S.T. and FHRWW Imaging. June 27, 2013.
Cardiologist, Nuclear Cardiologist
Certified in Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Juris Prudence Doctor of Law
Researcher
Inventor
Author
Learn More https://eu.rgj.com/story/renorebirth/2013/07/05/reno-tahoe-group-announces-100-most-inspiring-leaders/5699985/
Fleming
PhD, MD, JD
In 1994, Dr. Fleming presented to the American Heart Association his "theory" that cardiovascular disease was due to inflammation. What was theory in 1994 has become well known fact for decades and was highlighted in 2004,with a feature on ABC's 20/20 News.
Patent # 9566037 was issued to Dr. Fleming on February 14, 2017.
The Fleming Method patent (FMTVDM) covers ALL methods and devices able to measure metabolic and regional blood flow differences. This breakthrough made it possible to differentiate functionality of tissue, tissue types as well as non-tissue, and the measurement of treatment response using all isotopes, enhancing agents and devices capable of detecting and measuring isotopes.
Developing technology that disrupts the methods of conventional medicine is not always welcomed. Especially when that technology would half the revenue a $20 billion nuclear isotope industry. When physicians bring innovation to medicine, complaints to medical boards often follow along with court cases, which is why it's called, "Disruptive Technology."
Reno 100 Most Influential People.
Superhero award for work in Medicine including
B.E.S.T. and FHRWW Imaging. June 27, 2013.
Cardiologist, Nuclear Cardiologist
Certified in Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
Juris Prudence Doctor of Law
Researcher
Inventor
Author
Learn More https://eu.rgj.com/story/renorebirth/2013/07/05/reno-tahoe-group-announces-100-most-inspiring-leaders/5699985/
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