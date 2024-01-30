Good Morning (or Whatever)⚡️The Russian 'Coon', Jan 29

Chronicles of the Special Military Operation

for January 29, 2024

The Russian army continues to maintain the initiative on most sectors of the front. In the Kupyansko-Svatovsky sector in the Tabaevka area, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing towards Peschany. During the fighting, we were able to slightly expand the "gray zone" and capture some of the high ground.

In the Avdeevsky sector on the southern outskirts of the city, the Russian Armed Forces are successfully repelling enemy attacks on Russian defensive lines near the Khimik microdistrict. At the same time, we have taken control of an AFU stronghold near the Donetsk filtration station.

The AFU has increased their strikes with FPV drones and artillery on the civilian infrastructure of the Belgorod border region: a local resident was injured in the village of Mokraya Orlovka, and infrastructure facilities were damaged in several settlements. In the sky above the village of Gorky, our air defense system successfully shot down three missiles from the Uragan MLRS, and fortunately there were no casualties.

In addition, there have been reports of Ukrainian UAV activity in the rear regions of Russia. One drone was disabled by electronic warfare equipment as it approached the Slavneft YANOS refinery in Yaroslavl, and no damage occurred as the UAV did not detonate. In the Neklinovsky district of the Rostov region, a drone that was affected by electronic warfare caused damage to a recreational camp building, but there were no casualties.



