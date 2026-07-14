Radical Change

How President Trump’s Unpredictability Reshaped The World

* DJT is written off as someone who is too fluid and volatile.

* That is “The Art Of The Deal” unpredictability of his nature.

* It doesn’t help to just look at what he says.

* It’s more important to see what he has done.

* The Western Hemisphere is now staunchly pro-U.S. and copying many of the protocols that we are.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (14 July 2026)

https://rumble.com/v7cqg68-victor-davis-hanson-the-world-is-becoming-more-pro-american-than-it-has-bee.html

https://youtu.be/BtkMmdd-I8g