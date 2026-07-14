Radical Change

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How President Trump’s Unpredictability Reshaped The World
* DJT is written off as someone who is too fluid and volatile.
* That is “The Art Of The Deal” unpredictability of his nature.
* It doesn’t help to just look at what he says.
* It’s more important to see what he has done.
* The Western Hemisphere is now staunchly pro-U.S. and copying many of the protocols that we are.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (14 July 2026)
https://rumble.com/v7cqg68-victor-davis-hanson-the-world-is-becoming-more-pro-american-than-it-has-bee.html