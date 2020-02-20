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Millions Of Dollars Withdrawn From Bank Account Proves Epstein Is Alive!
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348 views • February 20, 2020
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Why are millions of dollars that were sent from the estate of disgraced billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into a bank he owned – but appeared to never have operated as a business, being deposited there? Why is his number 1 associate Ghislaine Maxwell free and not even under investigation? Arresting or assassinating these people is completely out of question. Is this movement of millions of dollars proof that Epstein is not dead but completely alive and well and in hiding? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
Why are millions of dollars that were sent from the estate of disgraced billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein into a bank he owned – but appeared to never have operated as a business, being deposited there? Why is his number 1 associate Ghislaine Maxwell free and not even under investigation? Arresting or assassinating these people is completely out of question. Is this movement of millions of dollars proof that Epstein is not dead but completely alive and well and in hiding? David Zublick unseals the truth in this special report!
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