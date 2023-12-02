Create New Account
BIDEN WEAPONIZED THE GOVERNMENT
GalacticStorm
Before Crooked Joe, no President in history ever weaponized the full force of the DOJ, local attorney generals, or district attorneys. - President Donald Trump



Full speech:

https://rumble.com/v3z9k9t-president-trumps-speaking-engagements-in-iowa-12-2-23.html

