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WHATS THE WORST THAT CAN HAPPEN? BRITTNEY TELLS HER STORY AND SHOWS YOU
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283 views • September 19, 2021
They say death can be the worst outcome as a side effect. I am not sure of that after seeing the damage and destruction from the kill shot. Source: Covid Vaccine Injuries:
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