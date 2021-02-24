EP 2338-6PM "HUGE TRUTH" INCOMING - MY PILLOW CEO MIKE LINDELL LIVE WITH PETE SANTILLI!

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TUESDAY - FEBRUARY 23, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: https://vimeo.com/event/706574
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he expects to lose $65 million in pillow revenue this year because of retailer boycotts over his claims that the 2020 US election was rigged. That projection, Lindell told Insider in an interview Monday after being served with a defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems seeking $1.3 billion in damages, is evidence he isn’t pushing election-fraud claims for the money. “I lost 20 retailers, and it’s cost me $65 million this year that I won’t get back, OK?” Lindell told Insider. “There’s your story. Print it right. Don’t try and twist this.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17006
Special Guest: Mike Lindell is best known as the inventor and CEO of MyPillow, although his notoriety as someone radically freed from the power of addiction is beginning to exceed even his MyPillow fame. His deep enthusiasm and heart for helping people recover from addictions is what has inspired him to launch the Lindell Recovery Network. The LRN is an amazing platform which will help millions of people find recovery and Jesus through help, hope, and mentorship. https://www.mypillow.com/ https://www.mypillow.com/what-are-the-odds-from-crack-addict-to-ceo-bundle.html https://instagram.com/michaeljlindell?igshid=1ll5mncwwdxny...
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