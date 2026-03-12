THE HIGHWIRE, EP 467 | AUTISM VACCINE TRUTH, HHS SHAKEUP, AND WE ARE COOKIN

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Washington, DC with major updates on vaccine injury and autism. Jefferey Jaxen reports on a HHS leadership shakeup, and the growing demand for accountability in public health. Del breaks down the MAHA Institute’s landmark conversation on vaccine injury, examines what Vinay Prasad's departure from HHS could mean, and speaks with Tracy Slepcevic of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) about why having parents at the table matters. Plus, chef Aran Goldstein is cookin'! Chef joins the show to discuss school lunch reform, healthy meals, and practical ways to bring real food home.
Guests: Tracy Slepcevic, Aran Goldstein