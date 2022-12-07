UKR Khokhols say - Hello to All their Leadership & Promise to Survive, but not for the Sake of Victory, but in Order to Hang Them on the Maidan.

Khokhols say hello to all their leadership and promise to survive, but not for the sake of victory, but in order to hang them on the Maidan. And they advise "Zelensky and co" to pray that the Russians get to them first, so there is a chance to stay alive in prison.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.