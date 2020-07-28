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BREAKING: American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation. Hydroxychloroquine Works!! (MIRRORED)
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612 views • July 28, 2020
BREAKING: American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation. Hydroxychloroquine Works!! (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel PatriotDude at:=-
https://www.brighteon.com/3571f9ae-ec43-4254-8a56-1a931c250888
American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation. Hydroxychloroquine Works!! Not only as a cure when in concert with Zinc and Azithromycin, but also as a preventative measure when taken alone.
This was live streamed earlier today on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/videos/1376146442759558/?vh=e&;;extid=H78NDw9O3uE2rvpD
Mirrored from Brighteon channel PatriotDude at:=-
https://www.brighteon.com/3571f9ae-ec43-4254-8a56-1a931c250888
American Doctors Address COVID-19 Misinformation. Hydroxychloroquine Works!! Not only as a cure when in concert with Zinc and Azithromycin, but also as a preventative measure when taken alone.
This was live streamed earlier today on Facebook.
https://www.facebook.com/Breitbart/videos/1376146442759558/?vh=e&;;extid=H78NDw9O3uE2rvpD
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