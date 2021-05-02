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HUMAN RIGHTS ADVOCAT GUCHARAT SINGH LIVE RIPS INTO THE INDIAN COVID SCARE AGENDA
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100 views • May 02, 2021
WAKE UP AMERICANS... THEY ARE PREPARING TO DO THE SAME THING HERE!!!!!
DO NOT FALL FOR THE PSYOP!!!!! GET OUT OF BEING IN FEAR!!!!!
Indian people not only have to worry about dying from a Covid vaccine. Here is human rights advocat Gucharat Singh bringing some context to the real scale of the problem in India.
DO NOT FALL FOR THE PSYOP!!!!! GET OUT OF BEING IN FEAR!!!!!
Indian people not only have to worry about dying from a Covid vaccine. Here is human rights advocat Gucharat Singh bringing some context to the real scale of the problem in India.
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