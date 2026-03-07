BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

6G The Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution European commission, Canada, USA-Israel That Nobody Is Talking About!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
247 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 1 day ago

Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm Think Tank | European Parliamenthttps://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543

.

A revolutionary cell programming platform based on the targeted nano-delivery of a transposon gene editing system | NANO-ENGINE | Project | Fact Sheet | HORIZON | CORDIS | European Commission

https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101098944

.

AI-enabled RNA nanotechnology DElivery SysTem for INformATION transfer into cells. | DESTINATION | Project | Fact Sheet | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/899833

.

Towards an Ecosystem of User-centric devices and services for multisport Training and Remote healthcare enabled by an Artificial Intelligence-based Network of Sensors | EU-TRAINS | Project | Fact Sheet | HORIZON | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101130495

.

Injectable wireless microsensors based on the eAXON technology | SENSO-eAXON | Project | Fact Sheet | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/963955

.

‘Origami’ technique provides new tools for synthetic biology | RNA ORIGAMI Project | Results in Brief | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/435196-origami-technique-provides-new-tools-for-synthetic-biology

.

Nanonets2Sense

Nanonet-based sensors for medical applications.

Start date 1 February 2016

End date 31 March 2019

"Nanonet-based sensors for medical applications

To help bring biosensors into the point-of-care setting, the EU-funded Nanonets2Sense project explored the potential use of nanonets for the 3D integration of biosensors on complementary metal oxide semiconductor technology"

https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/386932-nanonet-based-sensors-for-medical-applications

.

NANOMATERIALS ENABLING SMART ENERGY HARVESTING FOR NEXT-GENERATION INTERNET-OF-THINGS

Start date

1 October 2020

End date

31 July 2024https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/951761/reporting

.

In-vivo Gene Editing by Nanotransducers

Cordis

Start date

1 November 2019

End date

30 April 2024https://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/862714/results

.

Virus-like particles for vaccine development:

"Virus-like particles (VLPs) resemble viruses in their organisation and structure but are non-infectious as they do not contain viral genetic material"https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/92433-viruslike-particles-for-vaccine-development

.

The aim of this project is to introduce a

fundamentally new concept for “remote control of cellular functions” by means of magnetic manipulation. The technology is

based on magnetic nanoparticles functionalized with proteins involved in cellular signallinghttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/686841

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy