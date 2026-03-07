6G The Biodigital Convergence Global Revolution European commission, Canada, USA-Israel That Nobody Is Talking About!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ethical and societal challenges of the approaching technological storm Think Tank | European Parliamenthttps://www.europarl.europa.eu/thinktank/mt/document/EPRS_STU(2022)729543
A revolutionary cell programming platform based on the targeted nano-delivery of a transposon gene editing system | NANO-ENGINE | Project | Fact Sheet | HORIZON | CORDIS | European Commission
AI-enabled RNA nanotechnology DElivery SysTem for INformATION transfer into cells. | DESTINATION | Project | Fact Sheet | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/899833
Towards an Ecosystem of User-centric devices and services for multisport Training and Remote healthcare enabled by an Artificial Intelligence-based Network of Sensors | EU-TRAINS | Project | Fact Sheet | HORIZON | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/101130495
Injectable wireless microsensors based on the eAXON technology | SENSO-eAXON | Project | Fact Sheet | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/project/id/963955
‘Origami’ technique provides new tools for synthetic biology | RNA ORIGAMI Project | Results in Brief | H2020 | CORDIS | European Commissionhttps://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/435196-origami-technique-provides-new-tools-for-synthetic-biology
Nanonets2Sense
Nanonet-based sensors for medical applications.
Start date 1 February 2016
End date 31 March 2019
"Nanonet-based sensors for medical applications
To help bring biosensors into the point-of-care setting, the EU-funded Nanonets2Sense project explored the potential use of nanonets for the 3D integration of biosensors on complementary metal oxide semiconductor technology"
NANOMATERIALS ENABLING SMART ENERGY HARVESTING FOR NEXT-GENERATION INTERNET-OF-THINGS
Start date
1 October 2020
End date
In-vivo Gene Editing by Nanotransducers
Cordis
Start date
1 November 2019
End date
Virus-like particles for vaccine development:
"Virus-like particles (VLPs) resemble viruses in their organisation and structure but are non-infectious as they do not contain viral genetic material"https://cordis.europa.eu/article/id/92433-viruslike-particles-for-vaccine-development
The aim of this project is to introduce a
fundamentally new concept for “remote control of cellular functions” by means of magnetic manipulation. The technology is
