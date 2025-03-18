BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Infertility - A Diabolical Agenda (2022) - Vaccine Documentary
CuresWanted
CuresWanted
862 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
149 views • 1 month ago

Infertility: A Diabolical Agenda 

A film by award-winning filmmaker Andy Wakefield, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Children’s Health Defense. Watch the chilling tale of African women whose fertility was tragically stripped away through an experimental tetanus vaccination program. Are women everywhere next? 

 

In this documentary film, you’ll learn: 

The chilling, harrowing story of how a World Health Organization (WHO) population control experiment, under the guise of a vaccination program, resulted in the sterilization of millions of women in Africa without their knowledge or consent. 

How the ability to carry a pregnancy to term has been tragically stripped away from these women as their government attempts to cover up the evidence. 

About a brave, Kenyan doctor — Dr. Stephen Karanja — who warned the world that once they’re done with Africa, they’re coming for the children and everyone else. 

Perspectives from leading experts expressing their concerns regarding other vaccines that could cause infertility in women around the world, including the COVID shot. 

https://infertilitymovie.org/ 

 

To support CuresWanted, please consider leaving a tip! https://buymeacoffee.com/cureswanted 

Travel Deals: https://wg.vacations/88974311578 

More Travel Deals: https://taketestdrive.club/index.php?page=register&c=SR991947 

Keywords
vaccinesplanned parenthoodvaccinationeugenicsinfertilitybill gatesrobert f kennedy jrmiscarriageworld health organizationsterilityoverpopulationgates foundationchildrens health defenseandy wakefieldhcggardasil vaccinetetanus vaccineministry of healthhuman chorionic gonadotropinfertility regulationsagri q questhplchigh performance liquid chromotographydr nicholas muraguridepo provera
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy