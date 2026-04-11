Netanyahu claims Israel thwarted Radwan Force plan to conquer the Galilee - clip 2

Netanyahu claims Israel thwarted Radwan Force plan to conquer the Galilee:

"They planned that thousands of Radwan Force terrorists would arrive covertly to the border line, invade and conquer the Galilee. That we eliminated."

He says Israel killed many, destroyed underground infrastructure and tunnels, eliminated "terror villages" above ground, and created an 8-10 kilometer security zone. "We are still fighting them, it's not over yet."

Adding, what US has lost, helping Israel:

💥💥💥 Brutal cost of US military operation against Iran exposed

The US lost at least 39 aircraft during nearly six weeks of intense combat against Iran, even though the actual number could be much higher, as losses have been confirmed via open sources, according to American media.

🔴 Unmanned aerial vehicles represent the majority of losses, including 24 MQ-9 Reapers

🔴 The manned aircraft toll comprises several tactical platforms, including four F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets and at least one A-10C Warthog

🔴 One E-3G Sentry AWACS plane was completely destroyed, becoming a massive loss for airborne command and control

🔴 Also destroyed were two KC-135 refueling tankers and one CH-47F Chinook helicopter

🔴 Iran reportedly managed to hit an F-35A, the first known combat damage to a 5th-generation stealth fighter

🔴 In all, 10 US planes were damaged to various degrees

🔴 Friendly fire and operational incidents contributed to about 20% of the total losses

A wake-up call for the Pentagon?





👍 US-Israel-Iran war | @geopolitics_prime