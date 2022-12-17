Alex Jones & Dr. Group - Harmful Organisms -
68 views
__
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/drgroup
__
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only. Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician. Many Essential Oils, Common Foods & Supplements Are Harmful & Potentially Fatal To Pets , Please Consult A Licensed Veterinarian For Instruction Before Directly Or indirectly Exposing Pets To Any Substance. Individuals that have infection with harmful organisms can experience herximer reactions when using anti infective substances that can happen with any infection, always work with a licensed healthcare provider for instruction & research the precautions & potential negitave interactions with different foods, supplements, OTC meds & other drugs.
In a few videos previously posted on this channel i talk about my experience with ivermectin, other supplements & living defense.
Keywords
alexjonesdrgroupharmfulorganisms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos