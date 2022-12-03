Create New Account
Recap of the World's LARGEST Cannabis Conference (MJ Biz Con 2022)
Josh Kincaid's #MJBIzCon Tips & Tricks:

Bring chapstick & comfortable shoes

Stay at a hotel on the monorail line~ taxi's take forever, because traffic is terrible! Rideshare (uber/lyft) can never find where you're at, traffic is still terrible.

Make dinner reservations 2 weeks to 2 months ahead of time- don't forget to eat

Avoid cannabis parties that ban cannabis

Don't give ID checkers your vape carts

Don't pay $150 for MJ Biz Con after parties, most are free


Best websites for events:

MJ Biz Con's Affiliated Events Official After Hours Events (they'll notify you of cannabis ‘after hours’ parties happening in Vegas.) https://mjbizconference.com/affiliated-events/

Best site for all the events is https://www.cannabisinvestingforum.com/mjbizcon-2022-events.html


https://youtu.be/Uk9EfWfDGu4

