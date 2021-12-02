DR. DAVID MARTINW WITH DR. SHERRY TENPENNY - PHARMA FRAUD AND CONTROL CARTEL

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This Week with Dr. T, November.23 2021
David Martin is best known for revealing who the “they” are— "the people who created this “theater of terror”...and who are murdering people with their bio-weapon. He is know for his explanation of how the “mandatory injections” were planned in 2015 and the hidden sponsors behind it all."
Come listen to our discussion about what he has discovered, how this all ties together and how "they" are breaking the law.
Our discussions are always jaw dropping. You WANT to watch this LIVE.