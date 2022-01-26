© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep. 630 – Leftists Furious That Parents Want Transparency In School Lessons
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • January 26, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start with the latest outrage in public schools, as leftwing media and political groups are pushing back on the idea that schools and teachers should be transparent with their lessons plans so parents can see what their kids are learning.
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
🇺🇸Get Your Tumbler! | https://bit.ly/3m3cpm4
📲 Download the FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.