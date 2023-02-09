Create New Account
Nord Stream - I Was Right! - My 'BALTOPS 22' Whistleblower Told Me 4 MONTHS AGO - John Mark Dougan, Feb 9, 2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 15 hours ago

I'm sharing this video and description from 'John Mark Dougan' on YouTube.

Streamed live 8 hours ago

I also uploaded the original show when John read the letter in Oct. Here it is: https://www.brighteon.com/cad03937-ff1e-4d37-83f4-997515644c76

My NORDSTREAM WHISTLEBLOWER that sent me a letter FOUR (4) months ago was SPOT ON! Let's TALK about it and compare his letter with the Hersh article.

Seymour Hersh Article from 020823 - 

https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream

