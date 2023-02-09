Nord Stream - I Was Right! - My 'BALTOPS 22' Whistleblower Told Me 4 MONTHS AGO - John Mark Dougan, Feb 9, 2023

I'm sharing this video and description from 'John Mark Dougan' on YouTube.
Streamed live 8 hours ago
I also uploaded the original show when John read the letter in Oct. Here it is: https://www.brighteon.com/cad03937-ff1e-4d37-83f4-997515644c76
My NORDSTREAM WHISTLEBLOWER that sent me a letter FOUR (4) months ago was SPOT ON! Let's TALK about it and compare his letter with the Hersh article.
Seymour Hersh Article from 020823 -
https://seymourhersh.substack.com/p/how-america-took-out-the-nord-stream
💰💵 Please consider a donation, it is being used to help people in various cities of the Donbass, and to support making these interviews.
💰Buy Me a Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/badvolf
💰Bitcoin: Wallet Address: https://alexwolfe.bitcoinwallet.com or 36SvZg5at2cj1oHTCPpHTKKWBCWvcgh58n
💰Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/BadVolf
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/JohnMarkDou...
https://rumble.com/user/BadVolf
Telegram: https://t.me/BadVolfNews
WhatsApp: +7 903 220 0175
Make sure you subscribe to my channel!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.